Trump knocks US Supreme Court’s door against election results

Washington

President Donald Trump has approached the US Supreme Court against the results of last month’s presidential election, which he alleges were rigged in favour of his Democratic challenger and President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican, has been making unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and electoral malpractice in the presidential polls. State election officials have denied any such large-scale fraud.

Biden received 306 electoral votes, more than the required 270 of the 538 Electoral College votes in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump on Wednesday moved to intervene in a Supreme Court case brought by the Texas attorney general Ken Paxton that demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

We will soon be learning about the word courage , and saving our country. I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED! Trump said in a tweet, soon after which his campaign announced that he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

“Trump, in his personal capacity as a candidate for re-election as President of the United States, moved on Wednesday to intervene in the Texas v Pennsylvania, et. al. action at the United States Supreme Court,” his campaign said.

A day earlier, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in key battleground states that would tip the scales in his favour.

The Trump campaign said that the president intervened because his rights as a candidate are affected by the Defendant States’ failure to follow and enforce state election laws during the 2020 election.

“I’m honoured that the President asked me to represent him in this matter. I think his intervention in this case strengthens an already very strong original action by the state of Texas,” said John Eastman, Counsel of Record for Trump.

President Trump is fully committed to ensuring election integrity and fulfilling his oath to defend and protect the United States Constitution against state officials’ misconduct and violations of law that irredeemably compromised this election, said Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign and Attorney to President Trump.