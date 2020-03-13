Trump greets Irish PM with ‘Namaste’ amid COVID-19

Washinton DC

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greeted each other in the traditional Indian way of ”namaste” and bowed to each other at the Oval Office on Thursday while saying they can’t afford to shake hands amid coronavirus outbreak.

We didn’t shake hands today,’ Trump said. ‘We kind of looked at each other and we said what are we going to do. It’s sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there. It was easy,” Trump told the reporters in the Oval Office along with the Irish Prime Minister.

The leaders joined their palms in the ”namaste” pose when reporters asked them in the Oval Office as to how they greeted each other.

“I was never a big handshake but once you become a politician shaking hands is very normal. It is a very strange feeling when you see people and you are just standing,” Trump added.

While Varadkar said not shaking hands looks impersonal but we just can’t afford to think like that for the next few weeks.

Both the leaders discussed the coronavirus outbreak, travel ban and other issues.

Trump said that the Prime Minister has canceled their major soccer games and championship games.

Adding he also said, “It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just cannot see having any people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”

Irish Prime Minister said, “The big concern in Ireland and Europe at the moment is COVID-19. And we’ve acted decisively in the last couple of days. So we have restrictions on travel to Italy for a few days already. But as of tomorrow, our schools will close, our creches will close. We’re banning all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500.”

“The US is the richest country in the world as they have the greatest scientists and universities to work on the vaccine to fight the COVID-19,” Varadkar added.

On Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic.