Trump accuses Biden and his kin of ‘selling’ US to Chinese military

WASHINGTON:

US President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic challenger Joe Biden of being “weak” on China and that his family was “selling” the country directly to the Chinese military.

Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris are challenging President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 Presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, “Biden is weak on China.

Yesterday, it was revealed that a fund partly owned by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, facilitated the sale of a Michigan auto parts producer to a leading Chinese military defense contractor.

“Hunter Biden owns 10 per cent of Shanghai-based private-equity firm Bohai Harvest RST. The president charged reporters that they were not reporting on the Michigan transaction.

“You don’t want to write about that, do you? Biden spent his entire career selling Michigan jobs to China,” he said.

“Now the Biden family is selling out our country directly to the Chinese military. He didn’t have a job. Now, all of a sudden, he’s selling companies from Michigan to China,” Trump said.

He alleged the Chinese military got American manufacturing jobs, and the Biden family got paid in return.

“I said ‘If Joe Biden ever got elected, China will own America’, they will own America,” Trump said.

The president also accused his Democratic challenger of undermining his efforts to bring out a coronavirus vaccine.

“Joe’s decision to publicly attack the China (flight) ban proved he lacks the character or intelligence or instinct to do what is right.

Now, Biden has launched a public campaign against the vaccine, which is so bad, because we have some vaccines coming that are incredible,” he said.

“Biden is perfectly happy to endanger the lives of other people by doing something that he thinks is going to help him politically because his polls are getting very bad.

They’re getting very shaky,” he said.

“This was an election that was going to be very easy, very quick, and then the China virus (COVID-19) came in and I had to go back to work politically, unfortunately.

I had to devote more time politically than to the other things we do, which are very important for our country.

But I had to go back to work. It looks like we’re going up (opinion polls) very rapidly. More rapidly than the media wants to admit,” Trump said.

He alleged that when Biden was vice president, his failed approach to the swine flu was disastrous.

“His own chief of staff said that when Biden helped manage the swine flu in 2009, they, quote “did everything possible wrong.” And 60 million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time,” he said.

“In other words, Biden’s record demonstrates that if he had been in charge of this very serious, highly, highly contagious epidemic or pandemic countless more Americans would have died,” Trump said.

The president predicted victory for himself in the key battleground state of Michigan, where he addressed thousands of enthusiastic supporters on Thursday.