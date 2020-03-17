Truck hits 2 cabs at Indiranagar signal; one killed

A cab driver heading to his parents’ house in Mysuru for a ritual was killed in a road mishap involving two trucks carrying gas cylinders and two cars at Binnamangala signal, Indiranagar on Monday morning.

While P Ramachandra, 38, a resident of KR Puram and from Ramanahalli in Mysuru, died instantly in his vehicle. The driver of another cab, which too was involved in the accident, survived with minor injuries as his vehicle’s airbags opened.

Ramachandra’s parents and other family members had arranged a special puja at their Ramanahalli residence on Monday. Ramachandra was to have landed at his parents’ house on Sunday itself. “However, he couldn’t make it as one of his customers took him to Tumakuru on an urgent trip. Ramachandra’s wife and daughter left for Mysuru in the afternoon train. He called them at night saying he’d join them the next morning,” police said.

Investigations revealed Ramachandra was heading towards Mysuru Road when the accident took place around 6.30am. He had stopped his car at Binnamangala signal on Old Madras Road.

“A truck with empty gas cylinders had stopped ahead of him and another cab was behind Ramachandra’s vehicle. Truck carrying loaded gas cylinders rear-ended the cab behind Ramachandra’s vehicle. The cab rammed into Ramachandra’s car, which was pushed under the truck ahead. Ramachandra died instantly in his mangled cab,” Ulsoor traffic police said.

The driver of the truck carrying the loaded cylinders fled the scene abandoning the vehicle.