Troll calls Taapsee Pannu a cheap actor, her savage reply is winning the day

Time and again, Taapsee Pannu has been on the receiving end of much trolling on social media. Be it acting, looks or opinions, netizens don’t miss the opportunity to pass their nasty remarks on her. But Taapsee handles every troll like a boss.

Recently, when a Twitter user attacked her saying, “You’re a cheap actor. Your mental state is not right,” the 31-year-old actress had the wittiest reply to it.

“Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na,” Taapsee replied.

In no time, netizens started praising the actress for her savage attitude while handling social media trolls. They also asked her to not pay attention to such people.

“Oh leave them behind Taapsee, they are not gonna change anyway. You are an incredible actress and you should know it,” a Twitter user wrote.

Taapsee, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mission Mangal, replied, “Arre but I don’t want them to change. They are so entertaining! Let’s not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us. P.S- Thankq for the lovely compliment girl (sic).”

“Haha!! Jo trollers ko bhi troll kare uska naam “Taapsee”,” another one wrote.

“People will never change. And you are right they are so entertaining. And yeah you to never change the way you reply trollers. Tips tho aise dete hai logg jaise khud acting mai diploma kr k bethe hai. And yeah All the best mam for #missionmangal and #SaandKiAankh (sic),” a user wrote, wishing all the best to Taapsee for her future films.

However, a few of them also appreciated the actress for raising her voice against trolls.

“I think it’s time to raise voice against such derogatory comments. You are one powerful actress in the whole industry. I love you for the way you carry yourself. Don’t ignore these negative comments. Raise your voice and shut them up. More power to you,” a tweet read.

“Well said, people like him deserved a slap of words. People r free to give thr opinion on ur skills,but thy r nt havng any rghts to give opinion on ur personal life,its non of thr busn, (sic)” a user commented.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal up for release in the coming months.