Trisha Krishnan in Piku remake

Trisha Krishnan is one of the popular actresses of South Indian film Industry. If ongoing buzz in media and the film industry are to be believed, Trisha Krishnan is going to play the female lead role in remake of Hindi movie Piku. The sources say that a big production house has acquired the remake rights of Hindi film Piku and is planning to bring Trisha Krishnan on the board to play the female lead role.

The reports are coming that Trisha Krishnan has given the nod and an official announcement will be made regarding the same. A leading director has been roped to helm this remake and the makers are trying to approach a top south star to play Big B’s role in the film.

The remake of comedy drama Piku will be made in Telugu and Tamil. Piku is a road film and also had Amitabh Bachchan in another important role and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

On the otherside, Trisha is awaiting the release of Rangi which is bankrolled by Lyca and very soon she will start the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from these movies, Trisha Krishnan will also be seen in Ram in Malayalam with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph.