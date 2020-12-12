Trio impersonated MBBS candidates for Rs 10k each

Two more people — both private firm employees — have been apprehended in the case involving impersonation of MBBS candidates, taking the total number of arrests to five. One of the three youths arrested earlier confessed they did it on a friend’s bidding and were promised a payment of Rs 10,000 each.

The duo is Tanmay Bhattacharya, 24, from Kolkata, and Sharique Khan, 30, from Patna, both residents of Whitefield.

Based on a complaint by Karnataka Examinations Authority, Malleswaram police had on December 3 arrested three city youths, including two girls, who were impersonating selected MBBS candidates during the document-verification process.They were caught red-handed on December 1 by KEA officials, who noticed differences between them and the photographs in the documents. The three candidates were allotted seats in BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru.

The arrested were Chaitra, 21, receptionist in a dental clinic, law student Madhu, 23, and choreographer Pooja, 24, all Whitefield residents. Chaitra’s revelations led police to nab two Whitefield residents, Tanmay Bhattacharya, 24, from Kolkata, and Sharique Khan, 30, from Patna. Both work with private firms in the city.

Efforts on to trace UP man

“Chaitra is a close friend of Bhattacharya, who approached her seeking help for impersonation. According to her, he promised to pay the impersonators Rs 10,000 each. Bhattacharya told her the original candidates were unable to make it due to Covid-19,” an investigating officer said. “Based on Chaitra’s statements, we arrested Bhattacharya. He has told us a person from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh approached him, asking him to arrange for three impersonators. We are trying to track him,” the officer added.

Seat-blocking attempt?

Police feel the UP man’s arrest will reveal the real motive behind the crime. “Why did the real candidates, identified as Abhay Gautam, Paragi and Maheen Nawaz, all from Delhi, not turn up? Are they part of a criminal conspiracy? Was this an attempt to block seats? All these questions will be answered with the UP man’s arrest,” said an officer. “We are also investigating if the three youths arrested first were part of a conspiracy to deny MBBS seats to deserving candidates,” he added.