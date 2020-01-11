Tries to avoid signal, BMTC driver rams six vehicles

In the second such incident in a week, a recklessly driven BMTC bus rammed six vehicles, including four cars, a bus and an autorickshaw, around 1pm at Jayanagar 9th Block. Fortunately, none was hurt in the freak accident, which was a result of sheer negligence by the driver, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic-east) KV Jagadish.

“The empty Volvo bus was returning to depot 25 in HSR Layout from Kempegowda International Airport. As it reached Reddy nursing home junction, driver Dharmendra Netaji Ambi noticed that the green signal had just five seconds left and, in a hurry to clear the signal, he pressed the accelerator. At the same time, vehicles in front of the bus slowed down and the bus driver ended up ramming vehicles ahead of him,” Jagadish said.

On January 6, two men were killed after a BMTC bus sustained a brake failure and hit them in Kottigepalya on Magadi Road. The driver had told cops that his repeated requests to get the bus brake repaired were ignored by superiors, who forced him to drive the vehicle.

On Friday, Ambi fled the scene leaving the bus behind and headed straight to Mico Layout police station.

Brake fail claim

“Initially, Ambi claimed the brake of his bus had failed. We carried out an inspection with the help of technical experts and they ruled out the brake failure theory. The driver then confessed that he pressed the accelerator hard to cross the green signal as only five seconds were left for it to turn red,” a traffic police officer said.

Car owners Irfanulla Khan, Praveen DJ, Mohan Kumar and Pavan told police that they slowed down their vehicles near the signal on seeing there was little time for it to turn red, but the bus rammed their cars. Irfanulla’s car was damaged severely as the bus hit it first.

“The boot and rear seats of my car were completely destroyed as the bus first rammed my car. My car rear-ended another vehicle, leaving the engine and batteries severely damaged,” he said.

BMTC managing director Shika C I said that, “It’s not a case of brake failure. A car ahead applied sudden brakes at the signal.” A BMTC statement said the cause of the accident would be known only after an inspection report from the technical team.

