Tree crashes car, BWSSB staffer killed, girl injured

Branches of two trees crashed on a car killing a 52-year-old BWSSB employee sitting in it, while a huge dry branch of another old tree landed on a school-bound eight-year-old girl, leaving her seriously injured. The first incident took place on Thursday and the second one happened a day earlier.

The BWSSB employee met with the freak accident in front of his office on Swamy Vivekananda Road, opposite Lido Mall on Thursday afternoon. The tree branches that killed him stood inside BWSSB premises.

Srinivas, a fitter in the south-east division of BWSSB, had gone on medical leave three months ago as his leg had been amputated due to gangrene.

He wanted to resume work and came to office with his wife and son in his Maruti Ritz. The woman and her son entered the office, while Srinivas remained in the backseat of the car that was parked in front of the office.

Around 1.30pm, his wife and son were speaking to assistant executive engineer Nagaraj K about Srinivas wanting to return to work when a huge branch of a casuarina tree fell on an adjacent banyan tree, bringing down a branch of the latter. The two branches fell on the car. Srinivas’s wife and son rushed out on hearing the loud sound, only to see the branches resting on the vehicle and Srinivas trapped inside it.

A fire brigade rescue team was summoned to the spot. Over half an hour had elapsed by the time firemen pulled Srinivas out of the car after cutting the branches. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but declared brought dead.

Ulsoor police registered a case of unnatural death and are probing. They said they will speak to the family and investigate before pinning responsibility on anyone.

“Srinivas had eight years of service left in BWSSB and wanted to resume work. He was in the backseat of the Maruti Ritz when the incident took place. The family members didn’t want to take him inside the office as one of his legs had been amputated,” said Nagaraj.

“We never thought the branches of the trees could fall. In fact, due to mobile connectivity issues, most of our personnel stand under these trees when they have to make calls,” BWSSB sources said.

BBMP forest officials said the casuarina tree was an old one, but they hadn’t received any complaint about it.