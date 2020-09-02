Fight erupts at tollgate on non-scanning of FASTag

Kaup

Because of some technical fault, vehicle registration number did not get automatically scanned at Hejamady tollgate. On this issue, an advocate who was moving towards Mangaluru from Udupi in his car, engaged in an exchange of heated words and also physical fight with the tollgate staff.

The advocate had, earlier in the day, passed Hejamady tollgate when going to Udupi. When he was returning, the automatic scanner, because of some hitch, did not function. A vehicle ahead and another one behind were scanned but the advocate’s vehicle number could not be read by the machine. The toll staff manually scanned the vehicle and allowed the vehicle to move ahead.

Four persons seated in the car stopped their car a little ahead, returned, and suddenly attacked the toll staff. The other staff at the tollgate joined their colleagues and engaged in jostling and fighting. A person who was moving towards Mangaluru in his car recorded the fight on his mobile camera and also streamed it in social media, said the toll manager.

Navayuga toll manager was summoned to Padubidri police station by station house officer, Dileep. He obtained explanation about the incident. He impressed on the toll manager about the need to see that such incidents do not recur. The advocate also visited the station and provided explanation, the station house officer said.

On Tuesday, the police inspector visited the tollgate and issued a warning to all the staff there. He told them that if there was any problem, the toll officials should note down the registration numbers of vehicles and pass them on to the police, without taking law into their hands.

The collection of toll has been outsourced. Dileep said that because of this, whenever there are technical problems at the toll, there is confusion between Navayuga company, highway authority and the contractor who is collecting money there about who has to attend to the problem.