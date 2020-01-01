‘Trash’ure hunt to clean up city

The Ugly Indian, an anonymous group of volunteers, has geared up to usher in 2020 uniquely.

The group has invited the public to take part in the ‘Trash’ure Hunt (Treasure Hunt) competition by posting pictures of heaps of trash left by New Year eve revellers on MG and Brigade Road — the party circuit of Bengaluru.

The group has organised ‘How much trash can you find in Bengaluru’s city centre’, an event on MG Road, Church Street and Brigade Road limits, posing an open challenge to the public.

The treasure hunt which will begin at 10.00 am on Wednesday at the Church Street entrance of the MG Road metro station will go on for an hour.

As per the announcement by the group, awards will be given to the photo which shows the ugliest spot.

Every year on the occasion of New Year, MG Road and Brigade Road alone account for nearly five to 10 per cent of the day’s garbage with the revellers leaving behind a huge pile of trash, including liquor cans and bottles, water bottles, food packets and other decorative materials.