Transport vehicle, 2500 chairs gutted

Mangaluru: A transport vehicle laden with about 2,500 chairs was set ablaze by the miscreants on the outskirts of the city, during the wee hours of Monday.

The chairs were used during a massive rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday evening, at Deralakatte.

After the protest was over, the chairs were all stacked and loaded on to a transport vehicle.

However, during wee hours of Monday, miscreants set the vehicle ablaze. The vehicle and the chairs were completely lost in the raging fire.

The protest was held by Deralakatte Paurathva Samrakshana Samiti. Konaje police have visited the spot and registered a case.