Transport service in city takes time to get back normal, says officials

For the city’s transport services, the return to normalcy post-lockdown will be gradual, as officials fear that any pretence to normalcy would allow coronavirus to flood back.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), whose 36-lakh ridership is the city’s lifeline, will limit ridership per bus to 40% to ensure social distancing. Its managing director C Shikha said the corporation would ensure social distancing if the government allows public transport to function again.

“The government may allow dedicated service for essential and exempted sectors along with the condition of ensuring social distancing,” Shikha said. “Will see how the things unfold in this regard.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), meanwhile, will allow only 50% of the seats to be filled per bus regardless of the distance, and will keep track of its passengers.

“Once the capacity is full, nobody will be allowed to board the buses on the way,” an official said.

Officials at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said they will hold a discussion next week on resuming the services. “As of now, no decision has been taken on resuming commercial services. Metro trains are air conditioned and naturally, we will wait for guidelines from the health department before taking a decision,” said an official.

The Covid crises hit when the metro’s daily ridership crossed 4.5 lakh and edged towards the five-lakh target. “In the initial days, the metro may be restricted to essential sector workers,” the official believed.

“Passengers may be screened with infrared thermometers at every station. We may restrict the number of passengers by allowing only 150 people inside a train,” he added, stating that a decision in this regard would be taken next week.