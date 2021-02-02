Traffic police issue diversions and alternate routes during Aero India 2021

The 13th edition of the periodic air show and exhibition Aero India will commence in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Base on February 3. In the view of same, to avoid traffic congestions and maintain a free flow of traffic, the Bengaluru traffic police have put in place traffic diversions and alternative route arrangements. These modifications will be in effect from February 3 to February 5, between 5 am to 10 pm. Traffic police personnel will be deployed to help the public navigate through these modifications.

The police have allowed only one-way traffic movement on the Bengaluru-Bellary road from Satyapalli to Sadahalli gate. Prohibition on vehicular movement has been implemented for the route to Ambiance Dhaba House Cross. Furthermore, they have forbidden any traffic movement from Reva College Junction to Bagalur Cross Road. Vehicles going towards Chikkajala through the Airport Backgate (Begur Power Station), Chikkachal-Mylanahalli main road has been blocked.

Vehicular movement of heavy vehicles like lorries, trucks and private passenger buses have been prohibited on the following routes as well. The BMTC and KSRTC buses, and those vehicles with passes to the exhibition will be allowed to access these roads, the statement read.

Alternatives from places like Devanahalli, Ring Road, Nice Road and Hoskote areas for these heavy vehicles coming to Bengaluru from different cities like Hyderabad have been issued by the traffic police to avoid inconveniencing the public and congestion of traffic.

Moreover, the traffic police have also issued zone-wise routes for those who plan on heading towards Kempegowda International Airport. Commuters from across aouth and east Bengaluru can use major roads such as K R Puram, Bagalur, Begur, Mysuru Road, Goraguntepalya, Periyaballapur and others to reach the airport.

The notification also mentions that the parking of vehicles on either side of the road at Reva College Junction, Ambience Dhaba House Cross, Nagenahalli gate, Periyaballapur Main Road, Goraguntepalya junction and other places has been banned. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the route from Hunsamarahalli Junction to Kodagalahatti on the Bengaluru-Bellary road.

A fast-traffic corridor has also been created from the Yelahanka Coffee Day junction to Indian Air Force Gate 2A for smooth traffic flow.

Rehearsal in full swing for 13th edition of Bengaluru airshow

With just one day left for Aero India 2021, rehearsal is in full swing in Bengaluru for the country’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition. The three-day biannual event – February 3 to 5 – will be hosted by Air Force Station Yelahanka on the city’s outskirts.

This will be the 13th edition of the international event which will see several aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and the Coast Guard participating in the international show.

This edition of the event will be the world’s first hybrid aerospace show as it will see a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition.

As per officials, 601 exhibitors, including 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries are expected to participate in the event.

Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue each day due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report (dated January 31, 9 am or later) is also mandatory to attend the three-day event.

Apart from global leaders and investors in aerospace industry, think-tanks from different parts of the world will also take part in the show.

Flying drones is now banned in the country’s biennial air show

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has prohibited flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones, and balloons in the city from February 1 to 8 in view of the Aero India show. Aero India show, will be held between February 3 and 5, in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner said in an order that Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/ Robotic Process Automation, Para-gliders/ Micro-lights/ Small Aircrafts, Drones/ Quad Copters, Balloons is prohibited within the limits of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from February 1 to 8. As a large number of delegates are expected to attend the event the city police have made sure the security measures are up to mark.

Aero India, the country’s biennial air show, will be held according to the issued guidelines, A Covid test is mandatory for those staying in Karnataka for over 48 hours and exemption from Covid test and quarantine is applicable for those on a 48-hour stay or those with a negative RT-PCR test report (test conducted 96 hours before departure).

According to the Aero India website, only 78 foreign exhibitors from 14 countries have booked their spots for the event, far fewer than the over 200 foreign players who were present in the 2019 edition.

464 Indian exhibitors have registered for the event and 105 have booked as virtual exhibitors for the event.

The virtual exhibition is accessible 24/7 for visitors and they can see detailed descriptions of each product on display and interact with the exhibitors.

The visitors allowed virtually participating in all Aero India conferences, and conducting B2B meetings with exhibitors in virtual meeting rooms and watching the live display of the events, including the live demonstration of the air display.

Only 15,000 people would be allowed in the Air Display Visual Area Due to the Covid-19 pandemic.