Toyota Kirloskar Motor new Mobility Service

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced the launch of its all-new car leasing & subscription program in India through a new vertical, Toyota’s Mobility Service that will spearhead TKM’s future mobility initiatives in India. To start with, Toyota’s Mobility Service will provide leasing and subscription to customers in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai & gradually expand it to ten more cities within the first year.

Under this new initiative, customers can pick cars of their choice for a tenure of three to five years on a fixed monthly fee on lease. The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. For subscription, customers will have the flexibility to opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. Car leasing & subscription gives the convenience of ownership with added flexibilities. It also gives the customer to choose from a variety of products that TKM offers in India, including the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the soon to be launched, Urban Cruiser.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service,TKM.