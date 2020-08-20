STATESTOP NEWS

Toyota Kirloskar Motor new Mobility Service

IBC Office August 20, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced the launch of its all-new car leasing & subscription program in India through a new vertical, Toyota’s Mobility Service that will spearhead TKM’s future mobility initiatives in India. To start with, Toyota’s Mobility Service will provide leasing and subscription to customers in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai & gradually expand it to ten more cities within the first year.

Under this new initiative, customers can pick cars of their choice for a tenure of three to five years on a fixed monthly fee on lease. The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. For subscription, customers will have the flexibility to opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. Car leasing & subscription gives the convenience of ownership with added flexibilities. It also gives the customer to choose from a variety of products that TKM offers in India, including the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the soon to be launched, Urban Cruiser.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service,TKM.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 20, 2020
30

Karnataka records 7385 new COVID-19 cases

August 20, 2020
34

Shashi Tharoor should be removed as Chairman of Standing Committee on IT: Nishikant Dubey

August 20, 2020
28

CM Yediyurappa to discuss banning of SDPI with Centre

August 20, 2020
29

Assembly, Council sessions to begin from Sept 21, govt ready to answer queries: Minister

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker