ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Tom Hanks-starrer Greyhound set for July release (last option)

IBC Office June 12, 2020
0 51 Less than a minute

Veteran actor Tom Hanks’ much-anticipated movie ‘Greyhound’ is set to make its global debut on July 10 and will premiere on Apple TV Plus. The war drama was previously set for a Father’s Day theatrical release; however, the new announcement was made on Thursday a month after Apple TV Plus bought worldwide rights from Sony Pictures for the film. Inspired by real-life events, the film is directed by Aaron Schneider from a screenplay by Hanks.

In April, the makers of the flick released a two-minutes and 44-sec long trailer of the film. In the trailer, the 63-year-old actor is seen as a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across to the front line. Meanwhile, the ‘Forrest Gump’ actor and wife Rita Wilson became one of the first celebrated Hollywood personalities to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

They have since then been spreading awareness about the virus and sharing their journey of recovery.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

June 13, 2020
27

5 steps in creating a business plan that your investors won’t refuse

June 13, 2020
62

B’luru braces for possible surge as experts warn about COVID-19 cases

June 13, 2020
55

Woman gets hubby abducted as he lived with second wife

June 13, 2020
65

Senior officials worried as 200 policemen under isolation (LEAD)

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker