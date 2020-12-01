Tollywood Young Hero Naga Shourya’s Next Titled As ‘Lakshya’

Tollywood’s versatile actor Naga Shourya has announced his next movie… Being titled as ‘Lakshya’, this flick will be directed by Santhossh Jagarlapurdi. A few hours ago, he took to his Instagram and dropped the title poster… According to the sources, the pre-production work of this movie has already started and thus it will go on to the sets soon.

Naga Shourya owns a rough look in this movie having a fit and toned body. His rugged beard and curly short bob haircut made him look awesome. Being titled as ‘Lakshya’, even the dashboard and archery imprints on the poster made the poster a worth watch. Along with this poster, Naga Shourya also added a few words… “LAKSHYA” – A journey to conquer himself.

This Santhoshh Jagarlapudi directorial is being bankrolled by ace producer Sharrath Marar in partnership with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao under Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

Well, ‘Lakshya’ movie is based on the ancient sport ‘Archery’ and Ketika Sharma will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama.

The music for this sports drama will be scored by young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava who bagged a hit with his recent movie Mathu Vadalara. Lakshya movie has Junaid Siddiqui as editor and other cast and crew details will be soon out. The shooting of this movie will get kick-started in January, 2021.