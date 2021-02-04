Tokyo Olympics chief retracts sexist comments, refuses to resign

Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for sexist comments about women talking too much, but said he would not resign, even as his remarks sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media and risked tainting public opinion of the Games.

Mori, 83, apologised at a hastily called news conference, but when pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, he said : “I don’t listen to women that much lately so I don’t know”. The hashtag “Mori, please resign” was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organising committee into dropping Mori from the top post.

Mori, whose term as prime minister was marked by a string of gaffes and blunders, made the sexist comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting this week. “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” said Mori, according to local media.

“We have about seven women at the organising committee but everyone understands their place.” The JOC decided in 2019 to aim for more than 40 percent female members on the board, but there are just five women among the board’s 24 members.

Mori acknowledged that his comments were “inappropriate” and against the Olympic spirit. “I feel deep remorse and I would like to retract my remarks,” he told reporters.

Asked about Mori’s remarks in parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his comments should not have been made. Japan persistently trails its peers on promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.

ERODE PUBLIC TRUST IN OLYMPICS Mori is becoming Tokyo’s latest liability in hosting the Olympics, critics say, complicating an event that has already been delayed once due to the global pandemic.

Yoko Shida, a professor of constitutional law at Musashino Art University, said Mori’s comments ran counter to the ethos of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was unlikely to assuage public concerns about the Games. “This would normally warrant a resignation,” Shida said.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Summer Games as scheduled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, recent polls show. Former judo champion Kaori Yamaguchi, who attended the JOC meeting with Mori, said the Olympic chief’s comments could further erode trust in the Tokyo Games.