TMC handsover cheques to the victims’ families

Mangaluru

Keeping up their Chief’s promise, Trinamool Congress leaders on Saturday handed over Cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the two person killed in police firing here on December 19.

TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking strong exception after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa withdrew the compensation announced, had promised that she will give the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each.

TMC leaders Dinesh Trivedi and Nadimul Haque met the families of Abdul Jaleel and Nousheen who were killed in police firing on December 19 when police fired at protesters who were demonstrating against CAA and NRC in the city.

The two leaders handed over the Cheque of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Speaking at the Mangaluru International Airport, they condemned the incident that broke out in the city in December 19 and added that protests against CAA and NRC are being carried out across the country and at international level as well and police firing on such protests was not acceptable.

Mr Yediyurappa, who had announced Rs 10lakh compensation to each of the two killed in police firing, withdrew it stating that both the victims were named in the FIR filed by the Police and there is no precedent to give compensation to those who are culprits. “If after investigation it was found they were not involved then only we can give compensation and now now,” he added.