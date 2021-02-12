Time locked for Prabhas Radhe Shyam teaser launch

Young Rebel Star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which is one of the most anticipated films, has been in the making for over two years now. The makers of Radhe Shyam are all set to release the teaser of Radhe Shyam on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Today morning the production house UV creations also revealed the time of teaser launch of Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’ much anticipated love story ‘Radhe Shyam‘ Teaser will be released on 14th February at 9:18 am on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a timeless love story featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Prabhas is playing the role of a palm reader whereas Pooja Hegde will be seen as a dance teacher. The actor Sachin Khedekar, who is believed to be playing the role of a doctor, revealed that the story deals with a conflict between astrology and science. It might also showcase the love story between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in different time zones.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s and it also has Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Bhagyashree and Murali Sharma in important roles.