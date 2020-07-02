TikTok was a game changer for me: Ek Love Ya actress Reeshma

Model and actress ReeshmaNanaiah, who has 1,85,000 followers on TikTok, says that it has taken her two years of hard work to build her fan base. “In fact, it was TikTok that brought me recognition. It was through this medium that people noticed my acting and dancing capabilities. It has been a game changer for me. I have made over 300 videos and now, with the ban I have no choice but to look at other apps. I will have to see how to move all the videos to another platform that I have made till date. It is definitely going to be difficult for all those who have worked hard to build a name through this app. People have suggested other Indian apps but I am yet to try those,” says Reeshma, adding,”This app has given me a lot of love and after the news broke out, a lot of people messaged me asking to continue making videos.

The model and actress, who is all set to make her debut in Sandalwood with Prem’sEkLoveYa was also a Fresh Face finalist in 2018. The film already has Raanna and Rachita Ram as part of the cast and went on floors last month. Given how filmmaker Prem closely guards details about his films, not much is known about Reeshma’s character in the film. Reeshma too, like many TikTok stars gained popularity after she began posting her dance videos on the app. “I used to be very shy but once I realised how people enjoyed the videos and the amount of love i got, I began posting more videos,” she says.