Ticket price for May 4 bookings go sky-high

While Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is yet to commence online booking for post May 3 journeys, private bus operators are taking advantage of the situation to fleece passengers.

Some bus operators are charging up to Rs 8,500 per ticket from Bengaluru to places like Belagavi, Hubballi and Mumbai for May 4 tickets. This is almost four times the actual fare and also more than flight charges during normal time. Bus operators are also charging up to Rs 5,400 to Hyderabad. Fares to other sectors are also above Rs 3,000 per ticket (see box). This is also probably for the first time that private operators are charging this much.

Earlier, bus fares surged for April 15. The expectation was that the Centre would lift the lockdown, which, however, was extended to May 3. Sources say the demand has gone up after the Union home ministry on Wednesday issued a direction to all states to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people, including migrant workers and students.

With no clarity on resumption of rail and flight services, many passengers are hoping that road transport will be allowed after May 3. However, KSRTC officials said they will renew online bookings after permission from the state government. “If we start online bookings now, then there will be an impression among the public that the lockdown may also be lifted,” said a senior KSRTC official.

Many bus operators say they have been struggling for nearly two months due to the nationwide lockdown. KT Rajshekhar, chairman of Bus Operators Confederation of India said: “We will be allowed to operate only half the capacity after the lockdown to ensure social-distancing and there is no guarantee passengers will travel in this situation. There is also no surety of return passengers. We are paying hefty taxes but there has been no tax relief from the government.”

“We are hoping KSRTC will restart bookings and operate adequate number of buses to ferry stranded people to their hometowns. We cannot afford to pay three-four times the normal fare,” said Vishal Rao, a student from Hyderabad.

Transport department officials said they will look into the fares charged by private operators.