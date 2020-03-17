thyssenkrupp -Elite Elevators launch revolutionary Home Lift- ALTURA H200

After the successful launch of ALTURA H300 in 2017, thyssenkrupp is back with another marvel of a product for Indian Homes. Introducing the “ALTURA H200” also called the “ALTURA Platinum”. It takes advantage of the state-of-the-art Hydraulic technology perfected from the renowned thyssenkrupp home lifts product portfolio. Built from German engineering expertise and designed with our customers in mind, we can ensure that the ALTURA H200 will deliver a personalised quality solution for your home.

Elite Elevators in association with thyssenkrupp have launched the ALTURA H200 in India, and is set to take Home Elevators standards to a complete new level. The ALTURA H200 comes as a Safety Integrity Level – 3 (SIL-3) certified models and keeps up with the safety and comfort standards of all the designs that are delivered from thyssenkrupp. From excellent proficiency on elevator engineering, thyssenkrupp has developed their latest product range to include components that are manufacturedwith precise attention to detail.

The ALTURA H200 offers numerous configurations and a range of platform sizes for almost every specification required due to its futuristic compact mechanism. The ALTURA H200’s hydraulic technology allows it to be versatile and adaptable with energy efficiency and tailor made designs. Combining German engineering with Italian design, you are sure to have found a solution that is environment friendly, unobtrusive and will integrate beautifully into your home with numerous sophisticated, elegant and stylish options

Elite Elevators has two experience centres, the first of their kind, in Chennai and Bangalore where you can see first-hand the ALTURA H300 model and other products offered by Elite Elevators. We are in the process of launching similar experience centres for ALTURA H200 models in Hyderabad and Mumbai in the near future where you can easily step into the World of Home Elevators.

About thyssenkrupp Access Ltd:

thyssenkrupp is a 200+ year old German goliath, with its wings spread across multiple sectors like automobile, steel, elevation etc. They generate revenue of around $44 billion annually and are pioneers of technology and innovation in multiple sectors. In 2018 thyssenkrupp officially established themselves as No. 1 Home Elevator selling Company. Established in 2002, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) installs maintains and modernizes elevators and escalators in India and Bangladesh. They have a strong presence in various segments, such as residential, office and infrastructure

About Elite Elevators: Elite Elevators is a 6 Year old organization with their headquarters established in Chennai. They’re are official business partners and represent thyssenkrupp Access in India. With more than 500 installations across India, their Home Lifts serves the entire country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. For More Information visit our website on https://www.eliteelevators.com/globalor contact us on 9176467226