Thousands of devotees take part in temple procession amidst corona scare

Raichur

During the month of Shravana lots of temple processions take place in the northern Karnataka region. However, these are prohibited this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But people did not follow the rules of coronavirus and held temple fair of Veerabhadreshwara at Gaowduru village of Lingasugur taluk of the district.

More than 10,000 people of nearby villages took part in the temple fair. Without taking any precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, various rituals were performed during the fair. Devotees offered thousands of coconuts to Lord Veerabhadreshwara and did not maintain any distance during the ritual. The taluk administration and police department have completely failed in containing the public from violating the COVID-19 rules, it was observed.

