“This is a Controversy”- Rafael Nadal Not Happy With False Accusations

Spain

World Number one Rafael Nadal spoke about the controversy created over his tennis academy in Spain which involved the mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver. The Spaniard tennis ace is dejected with the allegations raised by his countryman over his tennis hub in Mallorca.

“Personally, which is what I know most badly, is that this is a controversy for unjustified me that is provoked around the Academy. I feel bad that you want to convey that it is an urban ball when it is far from it. What cannot be done is to confuse people, we have complied with the law strictly, ” said Rafael Nadal.

Nadal – “I have always accepted criticism”

Besides the disparagement from the mayor, Nadal accepts the criticism. The Spaniard is not at all involved in any delinquencies and he is doing everything with good intentions and for the welfare of the sport of tennis.

“As I said one hundred percent respect that the mayor does not like this project, but because he does not like it can not be said according to what things. I have always accepted criticism and praise and live them naturally, I am a public person and people think and I always do things with good intentions,” Rafa stated.

“When the mayor says that I have not paid the IBI of the Academy or the waste tax, that I live outside the municipality, that being from Manacor is practiced and is not verbalized. Things that the mayor of my town says and a person who holds this position does not have to go pointing and say things that are not true,” Nadal said.

Nadal and the mayor’s buzz

Previously the mayor stated that “Illegal it is not, but that does not mean that a law has been made on purpose to carry out that work.” He accused Rafa for not paying the property tax.

Nadal addressed this issue in an open letter to the local media website Manacor Noticias and stated that the mayor’s words were ‘very offensive and painful.’ “Honestly, having to read and listen to this is very offensive and painful. Like any person, it hurts to receive unjustified and defamatory attacks. The only thing they want is to stain my name,” Rafa penned in the letter.

His legacy in Manacor

Rafael Nadal further talked about his colossal property, ‘Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy’ in Spain. He termed it as a ‘high-risk investment’ but their entire team is working unconditionally to produce tennis professionals.

“This is a great installation in which a great investment has been carried out, it is made in Manacor, not in a big city where you can aspire for many more people to come, it is not so, it is done in my town. All my life I have lived in Manacor and I know what the people here transmit to me and I have a lot of respect for all opinions and I repeat that it is a high-risk investment and with a lot of work we try to make it sustainable,” said Nadal.

19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is pleased with his establishment in his hometown. There are about 300 super-efficient coaches and trainers working and they are led by Rafa’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal. Besides Spain, his academies are located in Greece, Mexico, India and in February 2020 Nadal will be inaugurating an academy in Kuwait.