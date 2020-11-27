Third-generation Volvo S60 unveiled in India, bookings to start January 21

New Delhi

The third-generation Volvo S60 was officially unveiled by the Swedish car maker in the Indian market on Friday with its launch here scheduled for early 2021. The sedan was previously expected to go on sale earlier this year but the plans were reportedly pushed back owing to Covid-19-related factors.

Volvo is looking to go big in India in the new year with the launch of the new S60 promising to be a start of several launches. At a time when SUVs are gaining more and more traction, the car maker is confident that the sedan will be able to make a solid mark in its latest form and with its latest offerings here.

The third-generation Volvo S60 will be offered with the solitary engine option of a 2.0-litre petrol motor which produces 187 bhp and has 300 Nm of torque on offer.

The sedan measures 4761 mm in length, has a width of 2040 mm, is 1431 mm tall and with a best-in-segment wheelbase of 2872 mm.

There is a long list of feature highlights to look forward to for prospective buyers. This list includes wireless phone charger, Harman Kardon music system, CleanZone technology for cleaner in-cabin air which claims to reduce pollen, dust and other irritants,

Safety remains the prime focus area for Volvo and the upcoming S60 will make use of features such as City Safety – detects pedestrians and cyclists, and warns drivers if the speed is more than 50 kmph, lane-keeping aid – active at over 60 kmph, adaptive cruise control, driver alert control which detects fatigue of the person behind the wheel, etc.

Bookings for the new Volvo S60 will start from January 21 of 2021 and deliveries will begin from March 21. In India, it witake on the C-Class from Mercedes-Benz and BMW 3 Series.