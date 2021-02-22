Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes on pitches

Ahmedabad

Brushing aside the incessant talk around spin-friendly pitches in India, big-hitting England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that Test players should be proficient in handling all kinds of conditions.

Ahead of the day/night Test here starting Wednesday, Stokes wondered how the newly-refurbished Motera strip would behave but at the same time, stressed that top-flight cricketers should be able to deal with whatever they are faced with.

“The thing about being a Test batsman is that you need to be able to handle all types of conditions. India is one of the places where it is a lot tougher for overseas batsmen to come and be successful, but then so too is England,” he wrote in a column for the ‘Daily Mirror’.

“And that is part of the game, the challenges and why we love it,” he said.

The turning tracks in India became a talking point during the ongoing series when some former England players such as Michael Vaughan asked whether such strips were ideal for Test cricket.

The series is tied at 1-1 after India’s brilliant 317-run triumph in the second Test in Chennai. Stokes’ bowling quota of just two overs in that game raised a few eyebrows but he said it was about

“Don’t read too much into the fact that I didn’t bowl a huge amount in the second game, I’m sure if it was a green seamer I would have bowled a lot more overs.

“I think there may be more reason for me to bowl under lights in the next game if it will help the team.”

A lot is at stake for both India and England in the four-match series as the World Test Championships final spot is still up for grabs. While India need to win one and draw another to make it, England will have to triumph in both the remaining games.

Stokes said nobody has the slightest clue how the track would behave.

“Generally around the world whenever these pink ball games are played there is always a period when the ball starts doing a bit under lights and it brings the seamers right into the game,” Stokes wrote.