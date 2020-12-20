There’s a lot of freedom in Bollywood: Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy in the promotional activities of series The family Man 2 which has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Earlier Oh baby girl had, “OTT has opened up a world of possibilities for every technician. When it comes to a film, as an actress you have to do a certain kind of role that is widely and universally accepted.

With OTT, one can really afford to take the risks and experiment.” Recently Samantha interacted with the media and opened up about the major difference between Bollywood and the South Indian film industries.

Oh baby and Jaanu actress Samantha said, “In Bollywood, there is a lot of freedom to make a film targeting the audiences who like one particular genre. In Hindi film Industry, there is no pressure to reach everyone’s expectations. But that is not the case with the South Indian film industry. In the South Indian film Industry, we have to make sure that we are catering to every single person in the theatre. With OTT platform, we are able to take more risks and that is the main reason the movies are coming out now are very global.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen playing the female lead in Jaanu, and she has joined hands with Nandini Reddy for a film.