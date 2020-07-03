There is favouritism, nepotism everywhere: Tamannah

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14th June. His untimely death has sent shock waves in Indian film Industry and led to an intense debate on nepotism, lobbying, favouritism in Film industry along with discussion on mental health matters.

A section of the internet believes that Sushant Singh Rajput may have been a victim of nepotism, because of which he allegedly lost 7 movies despite having worked in some highly-acclaimed projects. Milky beauty Tamannah Bhatia who is well known face for the South and North Indian audiences, is the latest to join the debate on nepotism. Recently Baahubali girl interacted with media and revealed that whatever success or failure she got on her way was because of her efforts and destiny.

Tamannah Bhatia also confirmed the existence of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry just like any other field. Devi actress also said that nepotism and favouritism cannot determine a person’ success or failure.

Tamannah Bhatia added, “Tomorrow, if my child wants to become an actor in the film industry, there is nothing wrong in that.” There are also few self- made actors like Shah Rukh Khan, AyushmannKhurrana and KartikAaryan.

