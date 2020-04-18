The world’s richest man’s mantra for reviving the economy

New Delhi

It’s a question on a lot of people’s minds: when will the global — and their own country’s — economy come back on track and ‘revived’. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — who is also the world’s richest man — shared his opinion on how the global economy could come back on track. In his annual letter to Amazon shareholders, Bezos said that testing people on a large scale could the economy up and running. “Regular testing on a global scale, across all industries, would both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running,” wrote Bezos. He further said that for this to work, the world needs to get more testing capacity than what is currently available. “If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus. Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence,” said Bezos.

Amazon, meanwhile, has started work on building its own lab and Bezos gave some insights on that as well. “We’ve begun the work of building incremental testing capacity. A team of Amazonians—from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers—moved from their normal day jobs onto a dedicated team to work on this initiative,” he said.

The assembling of equipment has already started for Amazon’s own testing lab and the company hopes to start “testing small numbers of our frontline employees soon.” The world’s richest man also said that he wasn’t sure how far Amazon will get in its testing lab but “we think it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn,” he added. Bezos said that most of his time and thinking “continues to be focused on COVID-19 and how Amazon can help while we’re in the middle of it.”