The World’s Largest Arms-Producing Companies

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has released new data showing that sales by the world’s 25 largest arms companies totaled $361 billion last year, an 8.5% increase in real terms on 2018. The top five arms companies are all based in the United States with Lockheed Martin LMT -1.6%, Boeing BA +1%, Northrop Grumman NOC -1.7%, Raytheon and General Dynamics GD -2.4% registering a collective $166 billion in sales in 2019. Out of SIPRI’s list of the 25 largest arms companies, 12 are based in the U.S. and they account for 61% of the combined arms sales of the top 25.

With annual sales of $53.23 billion, Lockheed Martin was once again on top of the arms production league, primarily due to increasing deliveries of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet along with other major projects such as the supply of Black Hawk and King Stallion helicopters to the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. Boeing is also handling several high-profile Pentagon contracts including the acquisition of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft as well as the supply of 78 Block III Super Hornet fighter jets to the Navy through fiscal 2021. Northrop Grumman had the third-highest sales figures among arms-producing companies, notching up $29.22 billion last year.

SIPRI noted that the Middle East is now represented in the top 25 list for the very first time. United Arab Emirates-based EDGE was formed from the merger of 25 smaller companies and it came in at number 22, accounting for 1.3% of the list’s combined arms sales. Three Chinese companies are included in the top 10 – The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO). The combined revenue of the four Chinese companies in the top-25 (China South Industries Group Corporation was ranked 24th) grew by 4.8% between 2018 and 2019, primarily due to modernization programs for the People’s Liberation Army.