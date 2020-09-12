The story of a village facing a infrastructure problem

Manjunatha kavali

Despite 70 years of independence, the government has failed to provide basic infrastructure. No one can hear the cries of people in the village of Hunisikumari, which is just 25 km away from Dharwad district. The village, which has a population of less than 600 people, is a Gauli community. His main concern is the herd. It is one of the most backward and hamlet in the Dharwad district. The main problem of the Hunasikumari village of Dharwad Taluk is that it is a road. There is no road here, no hospital system, no toilet, no carriage for ration delivery to walk up to Kalekari, ie up to 5km. If you go ahead from Kalakaeri village in Baroda, Dharwad Taluk, you will get this village. You have to walk to this village in the middle of the forest. For 40-50 years so far, this road has not seen the dambara, yet this road is terrifying to the people of Kandre. There are still rumors that the Forest Department is interfering with the construction of the road as it will make it easier for thieves to rob forest treasures, as the Forest Department has also appropriated grants for this road. Asked about Sunil Deva, a member of the Kalakeri Village Panchayat, he said that despite the government’s various grants for rural development, they are not being used by lawmakers and officials. A decision has been made to utilize the funds released in different ways. They say that the liquor of the forest should be taken up for the development of the backward people. If the road in the middle of such a dense forest is not right .. And even before the Corona arrives, the village leaves 2 or 3 buses a day, but the main reason for it being a bus is now and again. If anyone in the village is a health problem at night, someone should ask..? The government has not paid attention to the problems of the people of this town for many years. It is our hope that the problems of the people of this village should be addressed.