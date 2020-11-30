The story of a dog

Shivamogga

This is not such an ordinary dog. The dog, which escaped from the owner, is now in police custody. The story of the dog being captured by the police is a thrill. An emaciated Labrador dog has escaped from the owner in the Gadikoppa, outskirt of Shivamogga. Realizing that it is a pet dog of someone, a fish todler has taken a dog to his home. The dog owner may be waiting for the arrival of the dog. But the fish vendor is waiting for the master of the dog who is yet to come. It was already evening, and the dog began to cry. The distraught fish vendor called the Tunga Police Station PSI SriThirumalesh. Immediately on his way to the spot, Tirumalaesh brought the dog to the Police Station and decided for it. The dog is currently staying at the police station and is being taken care by the Police. “We wait for the owner of the dog one more day.” PSI Thirumalesh said “if no one claims the ownership, the dog will be sent to the Dog shelter or to the dog care center.” he said. PSI Thirumalesh has tendered humanity!