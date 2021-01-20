The ordinance relating to ban of cow slaughter is constitutionally valid: HC

Bengaluru

In a major boost to the BJP government in the State, in a batch of petitions filed by Mohammed Arif Jameel and others, the High Court of Karnataka (Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice and Sachin Shankar Magadum) today observed that the provision in the ordinance relating to ban of cow slaughter is constitutionally valid.

The Advocate General, Sri. Prabhuling Navadgi, appeared for the State before the High Court. The state government contended before the court that the Ordinance was in consonance with the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. The State further contended by filing preliminary statement of objections that the cattle population over the past 8 years has substantially reduced from 9516484 in 2012 census (19th livestock census) to 8469004 in 2019 (20th live stock census), and that as per the 2019 census 2,38,296 cattle are being slaughtered every year and on an average it works out to 652 per day.

Under Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) Scheme of the Central government, ear tagging of cattle is undertaken using Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) conforming to Bureau of India Standards, and out of total cattle population of 1,15,53,564, about 96,00,000 cattle are ear tagged and the work is in progress.

The state also submitted that there are 4212 veterinary institutions throughout the State headed by veterinary officers and inspectors who are available on call and that there are 176 mobile clinics. After hearing the Advocate General, the Court observed that the issue relating to ban on cow slaughter has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in Mirzapur’s case as being constitutionally valid.

The court, however, observed that the government must ensure that no coercive action is taken against farmers who transport animals for animal husbandry, agriculture, and other bona fide purposes until Rules are framed under the provisions of the Ordinance. The development in the High Court today clears hurdles for the Government to effectively implement the cow slaughter ordinance.