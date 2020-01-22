The Nail Art School By Dipika Parihar In Collaboration With Zorains Studio Enters Bengaluru Market With Its 1st Nail Academy

The launch of the 1st nail institute is in collaboration with Zorains Studio which is one of the leading make-up studios in Karnataka & across India. This will be a stepping stone for the institute to expand its presence in South India in a franchise-based model.

The nail academy will be one of top academies to offer 18 courses in nail art under one roof to all its enrolled students with an in-take capacity of 40 students in 2 major batches.

Speaking over the launch, Mr. Ubaid Dander, CEO, The Nail Art School, said “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 2nd nail academy and 1st in South India in collaboration with Zorains Studio. This expansion of TNAS academy, allows us to grow our educational wing and reach out to more and more students, and fulfill their demands of becoming nail artist/technicians. We have had a huge demand and enquiry for our courses from the Bengaluru markets and this will mark our 1st franchise academy outside Mumbai. We look at around 50 more new openings in the next 5 years across India. Each new opening will help us fulfill our mission to give best of nail education to aspiring artist and increase nail industry in India.”

Ms. Dipika Parihar, Founder, Master Educator and Celebrity Nail Artist, The Nail Art School, said “We’re thrilled to have our 2nd physical academy outside Mumbai, where students can enroll for 18 optional courses in nail expertise. Our headquarters is in Mumbai, so to open our first-ever academy in Bengaluru is incredibly significant. Even when I knew our academy was growing exceedingly fast, I never envisioned an academy, especially so soon in Bengaluru! To see it come to fruition is something I’ll always be thankful for.”

The academy is the 1st franchise taken by Mrs. Zorain Khaleeli as a master franchise for South India, who hails an experience of 18+ years in the make-up industry said, “With Zorain Studio running successfully in south market and looking at the need & demand for nail courses, we took a brilliant decision by collaborating with one of the leading nail academies of India – The Nail Art School by Dipika Parihar. This association will bring convenience plus experience for the students of Bengaluru. The Nail Art School is a knowledgeable university in its own, with so many courses and so many things to be thought to students, it will surely fill the demand down south. This is our first academy of The Nail Art School in Bengaluru and we plan to create a significant presence across the state. Being a master franchise of the academy, we also have plans to expand our presence in cities like Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Hubli and other important cities in South India and open up 10 centres in the next 2 years. The great offerings that The Nail Art School provides to its students both in terms of quality and knowledge, have helped the brand earn the trust of millions of students across the country. We are delighted to add Bengaluru to The Nail Art School family.”

The Nail Art School will be offering 18 courses such as:

Level 1- Basic Nail Program, Level 2- Advance Nail Program, Level 3- Nail Tech Program 1, Level 4- Nail Tech Program 2, Level 5- Train The Trainer Nail Program

These are different levels of courses offered which includes – Gel nails, Acrylic nails, gel polish & all latest nail art courses. Apart from this they have kit courses such as:

Nail art kit, Advance Nail art kit, Gel polish kit, Gel polish with advance nail art kit, Gel Nail Extension kit, Gel nail extension with Nail art kit, Acrylic extension kit, Acrylic extension with nail art kit, Gel & Acrylic nail extension with nail art kit, Mini Nail Bar kit, Salon nail bar kit, Complete nail bar kit.

Here the students will buy the kit and the institute provides free training on these kits.

To grace the occasion present were Sruthi Hariharan – Kannada Actress, Sree Leela – Kannada Actress, Ramesh Dembla – Fashion Designer, Sheelaa Bajaj – Celebrity Numerologist & TV Anchor, Santhosh Aryann – Kannada Actor, Raj Shoroff – Fashion Designer and Sanjjanaa Galrani – Kannada Actress.

Till date the institute has trained over 10,000+ students across India and it is the nail education partner with many leading corporate salons and stand-alone salons in India. With over 12+ years of teaching experience, it is an ideal learning institution for those planning to become a nail technician.

About The Nail Art School

The Nail Art School is a training institute based in Mumbai, India. We are a team of professional nail technicians led by founder and master educator Dipika Parihar. With over 12 years of experience, we are an ideal learning institution for those planning to become a nail technician. Our core aim is to give best of nails education and increase nail industry in India.

About Zorains Studio

Zorains Studio is a marriage between training and Service. Set up by Zohrain Khaleeli is a haven for Makeup addicts, beginner or confirmed makeup artists who come to the Academy to learn or refine their makeup techniques and to give full rein to their creativity. Using all her knowledge and experience she has gathered over the years of the makeup industry and to pass on her craft and technical know-how to next generation of aspiring hair and makeup artists. A Large part of the Studio is also about Providing services Like creating gorgeous bride to feel like their daddy’s own princesses to the world of fashion, backstage and cinema. Please take a look at our gallery to view some of our works.

Zorains Studio is conveniently located in the heart of Bangalore at Kormangala.

The Studio offers international state of the art Make-up and Hair training in Bangalore, India. It is the first digitally equipped Training academy that boasts of a Wifi enabled large training room with 10 stations, a bridal suite, cafeteria, research stations, Hair stations and a digital screen for viewing trainings.

The Studio offers an array of courses for both professional and personal makeup and Hair, that cater to an individual aiming to dress herself like a Pro to someone who would like to pursue the same as a career. We train people from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures to reveal their artistic interest and acquire the relevant techniques. The courses offered range for a time duration of a few hours to a month.

Apart from Training the Studio offers services like makeup and Hair for Pre wedding Bridal and Bridals to Photo shoots and Back stage events All at the studio as well as at the venue.

The studio has a team of professional that are trained at the Studio to ensure high Quality & finesse. Upholding the Mission of the Studio.