The Countries Worst Affected By Terrorism
The number of people killed in terrorist attacks across the world has now fallen for the fifth consecutive year according to the latest edition of the Global Terrorism Index. 13,826 deaths were recorded last year, a 15.5 percent reduction on 2018 and a 59 percent reduction on 2014 when 33,438 people lost their lives.
Even though Afghanistan and Nigeria experienced the largest declines in deaths from terrorism in 2019, they remained the only countries that experienced a death toll of at least 1,000 people. Afghanistan’s 5,725 deaths last year accounted for 41 percent of the global total while Nigeria had 1,245 fatalities.
The third-highest death toll was recorded in Burkina Faso which was also the country with the largest increase in deaths last year. This was primarily due to activity from three groups – the Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and the Burkina Faso branch of Ansar al-Islam – that increased deaths by 507 to reach a total of 593, an increase of 590 percent.
India is among the countries that were hit the hardest by the menace of terrorism in 2019, as per the Global Terrorism Index of 2020. Greater Middle-East continues to be the focal point of terrorism while South Asia suffered most fatalities as per the study that analyses the impact of terrorism across 163 countries amounting to over 99 percent of the global population.
- The Philippines: The South-East Asian nation has been hit hard by terrorism owing mainly due to the Moro conflict that has pitted Islamists against the Manila-based central authority.
- Democratic Republic of Congo: The rising influence of ISIS and its affiliate Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is a source of concern for this African nation.
- India: From religious fundamentalist groups especially Pakistan-based Islamists to disturbances caused by ultra-left wing outfits, India continues to face the challenges from terrorism.
- Pakistan: The country has been a safe haven for radical elements often targeting its neighbouring nations of India and Afghanistan. But many of these homegrown terror outfits have turned against their guardians leading to severe casualties in men and material.
- Yemen: The Yemeni civil war has evolved from a struggle for power into a violent conflict defined by tribal and ethnic lines. In addition, the role of foreign powers has worsened the situation turning it into a Sunni-Shia conflict.
- Somalia: The African nation continues to be a hot-bed for terrorism.
- Syria: The civil war in Syria has defined global politics in the last decade with the emergence of what is now called ISIS.
- Nigeria: The oil-rich African nation with its mixed Christian-Muslim population is slowly turning into another Lebanon. The tensions between the religious sects and rising tide of violence led by ISIS-affiliated Boko Haram may well lead to a civil war that tears up the nation.
- Iraq: Since the fateful decision by then US President Bush to topple Saddam Hussein led Baathist regime, the oil-rich Arab nation has found itself a place without peace. From tribal militias to fundamentalists groups such as ISIS, the nation has been hit by one tragedy after another.
- Afghanistan: The landlocked nation has been a breeding ground for Islamic extremism since the day the US decided to support tribal warriors against the Soviet-supported regime in Kabul during the height of the cold war. And with the exit of US troops out of the country just months away things are unlikely to get any better.