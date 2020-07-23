ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Thappad actor AnkurRathee gets engaged to girlfriend Anuja Joshi

AnkurRathee, known for Thappad, Four More Shots Please, and more recently, the web series Undekhi, has taken to his Instagram account to share the news with all his followers that he has got engaged to his girlfriend, Anuja Joshi. The caption read- “19 July 2020.” (sic) This was followed by the ring emoji.

Congratulations were in order but the first comment was expectedly from her fiancée who wrote- “Oh boy. Now you’re stuck with me.” (sic) Celebrities like Mukti Mohan, Surya Sharma, Akshay Oberoi extended their congratulatory messages. Sayani Gupta had this to say on the post- “Oh wow!! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all! You both.” (sic) This was followed by two black hearts.

That’s not all, a few days back; the actor wrote a long note about Joshi by sharing a lovely picture of them together. The post was about how distance always makes the heart grow fonder. It was a heartfelt post that described their relationship and how their bond has grown over the years.

After the acclaim and appreciation Rathee has been getting for his work that he has done, it will be interesting to see what he does next as an actor!

