Thalapathy posts 1st click with fans at ‘Master’ shooting

Actor Vijay has been making headlines since a few days for the controversial IT raid on his properties in connection with his last film ‘Bigil’ as well as for the shooting of the team of his upcoming movie ‘Master’ taking place at the Neyveli coal mines. On February 5, Vijay was taken to his Chennai home by Income Tax officials for an investigation in relation to the actor’s transactions with the producer during the film ‘Bigil’. After giving clarifications to the IT officials, Vijay returned to the ‘Master’sets to resume the shooting. However, supporters of the BJP party have been protesting ever since and want the shooting of ‘Master’to stop at Neyveli coal mines.

However, Vijay’s loyal fans have decided to extend their full support to their favourite star and have been gathering outside the coal mines since Saturday to show their love for Vijay. Overwhelmed by their support, the actor finally decided to thank his fans and the best way to be seen in a mob of over 100 people was to be perched atop a high building or, in this case, a bus. On Sunday and Monday, Vijay climbed up on a bus, just to wave at his fans and give them a glimpse of himself. He also did something he had never done before; Vijay actually took a selfie with the fans in the background and even posted the picture on his Twitter account. Until now, Vijay had shared the first looks of his films, teasers and trailers, but never had he shared a selfie with fans on his personal social media handle and that is what is making this picture special.

Yesterday, fan videos of Vijay on the bus and taking selfies were going viral, but this selfie posted by the actor himself has caught on like wild fire. Fans are going crazy over it and sharing the post on social media with complete enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has yet again issued summons to the actor and asked him to appear for another investigation within 3 days at the Income Tax Office in Chennai.