Tesla enters India market, to set up R&D centre in Bengaluru

It is official now. Tesla Inc, the US-based electric vehicle behemoth, has registered with the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ on January 8, 2021. The most valued carmaker in the world, has registered itself as a private company with an authorised capital of Rs 15 lakh. Tesla’s application states that its offices will be located on Lavelle Road, near Richmond Circle in Central Bengaluru.

CEO Elon Musk had said that Tesla cars would be available in India this year. Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, too, had confirmed its entry into the Indian market this year. The New Indian Express was the first to break the story on January 12, saying that the Karnataka government was in talks with Tesla to set up shop in the state.

“We welcome Tesla. Our officials have been in touch with the company authorities and we are working on it,” Karnataka’s Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said. Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta from Karnataka’s Commerce and Industries Department said, “It is a big boost for Bengaluru. It is too early, but it is the first step taken by the company. Everyone will have more confidence as it happens.”

With this, ‘Brand Bengaluru’ has pipped many other states who were in the race, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The first Tesla car for the Indian market is likely to be rolled out in seven months, officials said.

Tesla announces R&D centre in Bengaluru

The electric vehicle manufacturer has also announced that setting up of a brand new research and development unit which will be located at Lavelle Road. It will begin operations soon.