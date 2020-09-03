Temples Will Fund Marriages Of Poor, one at a time: CM BSY

Bengaluru: Just two weeks into this year, the government of Karnataka had announced that a sizable amount of temple funds in the state would be spent on conducting mass marriages through the ‘Saptapadi’ scheme.

Over 100 A-grade temples were to host these mass marriages for Hindu couples across the state on 26 April and 24 May. But then struck the pandemic disrupting all plans and processes in place.

And given that any form of clusters or mass gathering doesn’t seem feasible in in the near future, the department of Hindu charitable institutions and religious endowment will now alter this scheme to host marriages for couples throughout the year on a case-by-case basis.

Minister for Hindu charitable institutions and religious endowment (Muzrai) Kota Srinivas Poojari said the department is working on modifying the scheme to provide for the year long provision for poor couples to get married in the selected temples across the state, as reported.

The process for the same has begun and will soon be applicable at all temples which were to conduct the mass marriages. Elaborating about the same, Poojari said that the marriages would be conducted in temples, in adherence to the rules and regulations of the health department and the instructions pertaining to conduct of affairs in public places to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Anymore it will be difficult to hold mass marriages. Hence we are working on making changes to this scheme, so that those who wish to get married, can submit an application and get married at a chosen ‘muhurtha’ within one month of application,’ said Poojary in an interview to a kannada daily Hosa Digantha.

The initial scheme was pegged at a budget of Rs 5.5 crore. Every couple that ties the knot under this scheme will be provided with a gold mangalsutra weighing 8 grams, and a cash gift of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 to the bride and groom respectively.

A new technology is being developed to run the affairs of the temples across the state through a centralised accounting system. The model will be first implemented at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple and later in all the state run temples. “All economic activities of our temples will then be monitored through this system and this will help us check any irregularities and malpractices, ” added Poojari.