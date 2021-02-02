Telugu teaser of ‘Roberrt’ to release on Feb 3rd

Film ‘Roberrt‘ is on course to release theatrically on March 11th. The film has been in the news for the last couple of days with respect to the release of the Telugu version (dubbed) in Andhra and Telangana states. The Telugu Film Chamber has apparently cited date clashes as the reason (three other Telugu films are releasing on March 11th) and has implored the makers of ‘Roberrt’ to postpone the release by a week or two at least.

However, it would seem that despite the ongoing deliberations, team ‘Roberrt’ is sticking to its pre-release plans. Earlier today (1st February), the team released a special poster to announce the release date of the first-look teaser of ‘Roberrt’s Telugu version. Accordingly, the teaser will be releasing on the 3rd of February at 4:05 pm exactly.

Coming back to the film’s release, actor Darshan recently participated in a media gathering to raise pertinent questions regarding the ongoing conflict. According to the actor, the current demand put forth by the Telugu Film Chamber comes off slightly unjust, especially since the Kannada Industry has always welcomed the simultaneous release of Telugu films in Karnataka. Over the years, as iterated by Darshan, almost every Telugu film – big or small – has found ample space in Karnataka and as a leading Kannada actor, it is only fair on his part to expect the gesture to be reciprocated.

While the conflict stands unresolved as of now, it would seem that the two film chambers of Kannada and Telugu will intervene to bring the matter to closure. ‘Roberrt’ is easily one of the biggest releases of this year and a simultaneous Telugu release will only boost up its chances. More updates to follow.