Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule with Vishwak Sen officially launched

The Telugu remake of Ashwath Marimuthu’s Tamil hit Oh My Kadavule has been officially launched on Monday.

The remake will star Vishwak Sen in the lead role and see dialogues penned by director-actor Tharun Bhascker. Sharing the news of his Telugu debut on social media, Ashwath wrote, “Gladto share that theOfficial Telugu remake of #OhMyKadavule with @VishwakSenActor under @PVPCinema in association with @SVC_official has launched formally today with a pooja. @TharunBhasckerD has done the dialogues. It’s my debut in Telugu and I promise we ll bang it.”

The Telugu remake will be produced by PVP and Dil Raju under the PVP Cinemas and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners. Vishwak Sen also seemed excited about the project as he announced, “Happy to share with you all that my next movie, The Official Telugu remake of #OhMyKadavule under @PVPCinema in association with @SVC_official has launched formally today with a pooja ceremony. Dialogues by @TharunBhasckerD. Story & Direction by @Dir_Ashwath.”

Oh My Kadavule, which sees Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead roles, hit screens on February 14 this year before the pandemic. After the film released on OTT, Mahesh Babu caught the film and wrote, “#OhMyKadavule… Enjoyed every bit of it… Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural.” (sic) While Vishwak Sen will reprise Ashok’s role in the film, it remains to be seen who will reprise Ritika’s role in the remake. Rest of the cast and crew are also yet to be announced. Reports state that shooting for the film will resume in February next year, after Vishwak wraps up shooting for Paagal, but the same is yet to be confirmed.