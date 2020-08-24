Telugu remake of Love Mocktail titled as Gurthunda Seethakalam

Nagasekhar’s Satyadev and Tamannaah starrer, the Telugu remake of the Kannada hit Love Mocktail, has been titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

The remake was announced recently and generated a lot of buzz as it’ll see Satyadev and Tamannaah together on-screen for the first time. Satyadev’s last film, Venkatesh Maha’s Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya generated great response. Tamannaah was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from a special number in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, the filmmakers state that the audio rights of the remake have already been sold for Rs 75 lakh.

Talking about it, Nagasekhar says, “With Satyadev and Tamannaah acting in it, a lot of buzz has been generated. I received a lot of calls after the announcement, which makes me believe the audience is excited for the film.” MM Keeravani’s son Kala Bhairava is composing the music for Gurthunda Seethakalam. “We received good price for the audio rights which makes us believe this film will be a success,” he adds.

Gurthunda Seethakalam will see cinematography by Satya Hegde. Nagashekar will be directing and also producing this film along with Bhavana Ravi under Nagashekar Movies banner.

Love Mocktail hit screens earlier this year in January, directed by Krishna and starring the director himself, along with Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a man who rescues a woman and begins narrating her the story of his life, how he endured numerous heartbreaks to find true love. It remains to be seen if the makers will make changes to the Telugu version. Further details are awaited.