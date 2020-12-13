ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju apologises Kannadigas for defaming Vishnu Dada

IBC Office December 13, 2020
0 90 Less than a minute

Telugu villain Vijaya Rangaraju has apologized to Sandalwood for making a derogatory statement about Sahasasimha Dr. Vishnuvardhan.

Rangaraju, the villain who apologized to Vishnu fans through the video, “I was wrong to talk about Vishnu Dada. I shouldn’t have talked this way. I apologize each and every Vishnu Dada fan and Kannada people making such statement. I have hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. I apologize and request Kannadigas to accept mu apology. I am ready to feel at the feet of Kannadigas.” He was seen crying in the video and apologised fans and Dr. Vishnu family.

The video of the interview, which took place months ago, recently went viral on social media. Rangaraju’s controversial statement about Vishnu Dada was a target of Vishnu fans and Sandalwood stars. Rangaraju retracted his statement and urged everyone to apologize to Kannadigara. The matter has been lodged with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Rangaraju, who had been woken by the outrage of his statement, finally apologized to Vishnu fans.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 13, 2020
35

Including cheese, wine in diet may help reduce cognitive decline

December 13, 2020
91

Case registered against activists for protest without permission

December 13, 2020
74

Dharmasthala devotees face hardship, KSRTC incurs huge loss

December 13, 2020
69

Renowned Sanksrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya passes away at 85

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker