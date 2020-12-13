Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju apologises Kannadigas for defaming Vishnu Dada

Telugu villain Vijaya Rangaraju has apologized to Sandalwood for making a derogatory statement about Sahasasimha Dr. Vishnuvardhan.

Rangaraju, the villain who apologized to Vishnu fans through the video, “I was wrong to talk about Vishnu Dada. I shouldn’t have talked this way. I apologize each and every Vishnu Dada fan and Kannada people making such statement. I have hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. I apologize and request Kannadigas to accept mu apology. I am ready to feel at the feet of Kannadigas.” He was seen crying in the video and apologised fans and Dr. Vishnu family.

The video of the interview, which took place months ago, recently went viral on social media. Rangaraju’s controversial statement about Vishnu Dada was a target of Vishnu fans and Sandalwood stars. Rangaraju retracted his statement and urged everyone to apologize to Kannadigara. The matter has been lodged with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Rangaraju, who had been woken by the outrage of his statement, finally apologized to Vishnu fans.