Telugu actor Nani’s ‘V’ co-star Nivetha Thomas talks of their camaraderie

Actress Nivetha Thomas, who has worked with Nani twice before, says the Telugu star and she have grown closer and that they are in a very comfortable professional space.

Nivetha starred alongside Nani in the 2016 film “Gentleman” and was seen on screen with the actor in 2017 in “Ninnu Kori”. The two stars are all set to reunite in the forthcoming thriller, “V”.

“I think we have grown closer and we are in a comfortable professional space where we can quite literally bounce off any idea to each other, no matter how weird it may sound to the person. We vibe in such a way that I discuss any film of mine with him just to get his perspective,” Nivetha said.

She said they think alike in a lot of ways, from “the choice of films, the way we approach a film, character or the kind of discussions we have right from the time we say yes to a project till we finish — right up till the release”. She added: “We constantly talking about how we could’ve done and did it.”

She tagged Nani as a dear friend. “I think we are in a good space and he is my very dear friend. He is like family. It’s like I have another family in Hyderabad with Nani and his family. It is my third film with him so it’s great,” she said.

“V” is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and the film also features Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is Nani’s 25th project and he will be portraying a role with negative shades for the first time. The film was slated for a March release, but was pushed due to the Covid outbreak. It is now slated to release on September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.