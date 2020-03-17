Teen found hanging inside house

Kundapur

In a shocking incident that occurred at Basrur in the taluk, a minor boy who was playing with his relatives and friends, was suddenly found suspiciously hanging inside the house. Though the act of the boy was noticed within no time, he could not be saved.

The 13 year old, resident of Basrur and a student studying in Class 8 is the victim of this tragic incident.

He was playing with other kids inside the house of his aunt and was found hanging inside the house soon after. The other children who were playing with him immediately called the neighbours. He was taken to the primary health care centre immediately. Seeing the serious condition of the boy, the doctors at the centre advised to take him to Kundapur hospital. However, the boy succumbed before reaching the hospital.

The boy had lost his parents at a young age and was residing in his aunt’s house. His aunt and her husband used to go to work everyday from morning till evening. Children were playing in and outside the house as holidays are declared for school in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The condition in which the boy was found is still a mystery. Meanwhile, Kundapur rural police have registered a case and are investigating further.