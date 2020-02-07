Techie’s boyfriend says he was not aware of her mother’s murder

A 27-year-old man arrested along with his techie-girlfriend — accused of murdering her mother — in Port Blair, Andamans, has told police he was clueless about her deeds and was holidaying with her as planned.

The woman had also attempted to murder her brother at their Ramamurthynagar house on Sunday.

C Amruta, 33, meanwhile, is sticking to her version that she killed her 54-year-old mother and attempted to murder her brother as she had incurred a Rs 15 lakh debt and was worried about the taint it would leave her family with.

Her friend, Sridhar Rao, a Banaswadi resident, told police Amruta never told him about the murder she had committed before leaving with him for Port Blair on Sunday morning.

Amruta and Rao flew to Port Blair from Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30am. While she did not carry her mobile, he switched off his device soon after landing at 9.30am. “Rao says he did so since the connectivity was poor,” a police officer said.

“Rao’s claims are hard to believe. Why did he switch off his mobile soon after landing at Port Blair airport? He could have used the hotel WiFi but didn’t. They were trying to get a temporary sim card in Port Blair,” the officer added.

Rao and Amruta worked together in a private company in Whitefield between 2015 and 2017. A Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), Rao is currently pursuing MBA through correspondence, police said.

Rao also maintained that Amruta had told him they would stay in Andamans for a week. “We are in a relationship. In the third week of January, she told me we would fly to Port Blair and she would bear the expenditure,” police quoted Rao as having said.

On Sunday morning, Amruta allegedly hacked her mother C Nirmala to death using a digging bar around 4.30am. She later stabbed her brother C Harish in the neck. Harish collapsed and thinking he was dead, she left the house. CCTV evidence later revealed that Rao arrived on a scooter near Amruta’s residence and the two rode to KIA.

According to a close family member of Amruta, she had tried to kill herself when she was in college. “Amruta would slip into depression for many days. Since December, she had been working from home. She suffered from sleep disorders too. We may take her to a psychiatrist if needed,” a senior police officer said.