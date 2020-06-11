Techie gives Triple Talaq to wife on phone

A techie from the city who had loved and married a lady, reportedly got wild at the refusal of his wife to meet his demand for dowry and sought to divorce her by uttering the word, ‘Talaq’ thrice over his mobile phone.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the 26-year-old distressed woman residing at C L Ramaiah Layout here, D J Halli police have registered a case against her husband Mohammed Tariq Imran, his mother Umekhair, and father Mohammed Farooq and others under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The lady and Mohammed Tariq were working in a private company two years ago when the two who got to know each other fell in love. Both families approved of their relationship and engagement was held in January 2018. Tariq’s parents had demanded a car and gold ornaments in the form of dowry. The lady’s parents had sought a year’s time to buy new car as the amount involved was quite big. The marriage was performed in December the same year.

Within a few months, the lady’s mother-in-law started to pester her to bring the car which was promised. It is said that during the Goa tour, the husband derided her on the issue of non-payment of dowry and assaulted her. As all the family members attacked her during January, she went away and started to live with her parents. Within a few days, the lady sent a message to her husband, suggesting that they could sit and sort out the issue and live together again. He thereafter sent her Talaq message thrice on the mobile phone. On April 21, he came near her house, broke the window glasses, and uttered the word, ‘Talaq’ thrice, before returning after telling her that their relationship was over, it is said.

The police said that the lady has requested the police to take action against her husband and family of her in-laws for torturing her both mentally and physically.