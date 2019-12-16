Techie cheated of Rs.19k by a man posing as cop

It seems online fraudsters and cheats are having a free run. In the latest case, a Bengaluru resident was duped of Rs 18,994 through a QR code. The victim identified as Neeraj, a resident of Hoodi, recently posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his bed and study table for Rs 12,000. Later, a man called the victim showing interest in the purchase of furniture.

The man identified himself as Deepak Kumar, a police officer who was recently transferred to Bengaluru. The man, who claimed he was Station House Officer (SHO) of Indiranagar police station, asked the victim to mark the items as ‘sold’ as he will buy them. But Neeraj refused saying he won’t do it unless he gets the money. Then the man called Neeraj saying that his men will pick up the furniture and he is sending the money via Google Pay.

After this, the ‘police officer’ sent Neeraj a QR code of Rs 12,000 to his GPay account and asked him to scan it. The victim refused to scan the code fearing it may be a cheating tactic. But Deepak assured Neeraj that he is a police officer and won’t be fooling him.

Later, Neeraj checked his WhatsApp profile picture which showed him wearing a uniform with two-star.Feeling assured the man is a police officer, Neeraj scanned the code and put his PIN. But instead of receiving the money, Neeraj lost Rs 12,000 immediately.

Deepak assured Neeraj that his accountgot debited due to some error. The accused apologised and promised to return the money. He again asked Neeraj to scan another QR code for Rs 6,999 which said ‘refund to pay’.

Neeraj again lost the money and then realised that he was being cheated. The victim demanded Deepak to return the money.But the con blamed Neeraj for the wrong transaction.When Neeraj told the accused that he will file a police complaint, Deepak started to abuse and threatened him. Later, Neeraj filed a complaint with Mahadevapura police station.