Team ‘Petromax’ releases the first-look poster of the film

Team ‘Petromax’ has released its first-look poster to commemorate the Sankranti festival. Having completed the shoot in only 36 days, the team took the opportunity to spread some cheer and also share the very poster of the film.

‘Petromax’ has been written and directed by Vijaya Prasad and revolves around the lives of four orphans – played by Sathish Ninasam, Arun, Nagabhushan, and Hema Dutt. The film was extensively shot in Mysuru to include the Dasara celebrations and after a small break, the team was back to the city to wrap up the pending portion. Actor Hariprriya plays a major part in the film.

As far as the story is concerned, director Vijaya Prasad had divulged very little in a previous chat but ensured to state the premise of the film. Accordingly, ‘Petromax’ symbolizes light and the motif resonates strongly with the main characters. Much like his previous projects, this film too will have a unique blend of emotion, wit, humor, and a relevant social message.

With the first-look poster out on this auspicious occasion, the makers would hope to cash-in all the charm and good luck before the film’s release. Director Vijaya Prasad is also involved with the ‘Totapuri’ films (being conceived in two parts) through which he will collaborate with Jaggesh for the second time. ‘Totapuri’ also stars Aditi Prabhudeva in the other lead role.